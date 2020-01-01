US Farmer Becomes Internet Hero After He Helps 20 Vehicles Stuck In Snow

A farmer from Ada, Minnesota has become an internet hero after a video of him helping a Fargo Police Department went viral. Paul Sip helped the truck after he saw the truck stuck in the snow after this weekend’s storm. Sip said that he helped nearly twenty trucks on Sunday.

Lauded for kindness

Watch the video here:

Netizens took the opportunity to laud the small-town hero. The post also caught the attention of local media who were all eager to interview the farmer. One user also suggested him to use the incident as an escape plan if he ever gets detained. Catch all the reactions here:

