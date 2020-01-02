Justin Langer Puts A Smile On 80-year-old Superfan's Face With A Heartwarming Gesture

In a heartwarming gesture, Australia's coach Justin Langer handed out a training cap to an 80-year old fan at Sydney ahead of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand. As parts of the country continue to be ravaged by bushfires, Kiwis and the hosts look to brace it all as they meet for the third and final encounter at the SCG. From the cricketing point of view, Australia would like to begin 2020 by extending their dominance and completing yet another home win while New Zealand aim to find a way to leap back to form amid illness issues and injury concerns.

Justin Langer's heartwarming gesture for an 80-year-old fan

The Australian head coach handed out his training cap to an 80-year-old fan who was present at the SCG to watch the hosts train. The superfan thanked Langer for putting a smile on his face and said that he added to more years of the fan's life. Justin Langer later revealed that he wasn't doing much but was just putting smiles on the faces of the Australians, leading the team in the right direction and restoring the view of the mighty Australians in the minds of the people. Langer said that the gesture was also a way to cheer people up after Sydney has witnessed one of it's worst impacted bushfires.

A touching moment between Australia coach Justin Langer and a fan two days out from the Sydney Test. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/7jcjX8vS5z — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2020

Cricketers to pay tribute to Australia firefighters

Saturday is shaping as of most concern, when another heatwave is expected to sweep across the country and create dangerous fire conditions. "Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play (for Tests). But what we're finding is it (smoke) comes in quick but also goes quick," Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach told cricket.com.au. "It's unlikely, we believe, it'll be there for a full day. "We might see some challenges across that day, but we'll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on."

Before play on Friday, both sides will take part in a minute's applause for fire and emergency services workers and wear black armbands as a mark of respect for those who have died. Cricket Australia also announced a fundraising drive for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund during one-day matches between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in March. "On behalf of Australian cricket, we wish everyone fighting the fires across Australia a safe New Year," Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine said in a joint letter published in local media Thursday. "We pray the conditions improve, the fires ease and the rains come. And, above all else, we hope all Australians pull together and help each other through this incredibly difficult time."

