COVID-19: High Levels Of Enzyme In Men Make Them Prone To Infection, Says Study

A group of European scientists reportedly claimed that men's blood has higher levels of enzyme than women which is used by the novel coronavirus to infect cells. The study reveals why men are more vulnerable to infection with COVID-19. According to the study, Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is found in the heart, kidneys and other organs. The findings showed that in COVID-19 disease, the pathogens attack the respiratory tract and the enzymes play a key role for the progress of the infection into the lungs.

Men more prone to COVID-19

The study was published in the European Heart Journal which found that widely-prescribed drugs called ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) did not lead to higher ACE2 concentrations and should therefore not increase the COVID-19 risk for people taking them. According to the reports, ACE inhibitors and ARBs are widely recommended to patients with congestive heart failure, diabetes or kidney disease. The drug amounts to billions of dollars in prescription sales worldwide.

Adriaan Voors, a professor of cardiology at the University Medical Center (UMC) Groningen in The Netherlands, who co-led the study reportedly said that their research work do not support the discontinuation of these drugs in COVID-19 patients. The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 4 million people worldwide and killed more than 280, 000, according to reports. Death and infection tolls hints that men are more likely than women to contract the disease and to suffer severe or critical complications.

Meanwhile, a research was conducted by a group of scientists in which they have reportedly warned that the potential transmission of COVID-19 via sewage “must not be neglected”. As per reports, the scientists have claimed that the pathogens from the digestive system of infected individuals appear to last longer as compared to the respiratory tract. The study was published in the journal Environmental International, which noted that the action to a pandemic is focused on preventing person-to-person transmission. As per reports, the researchers claimed that the virus might also spread in wastewater.

Image Credit: AP