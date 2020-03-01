Hitler's Opera Manuscripts To Go On Display In Austria

The 'never-before-seen' manuscripts of Adolf Hitler's opera, entitled 'Wieland der Schmied' will reportedly go on display in Austria this coming weekend. According to international media reports, Hitler's sketch of music hall and other items from his favourite years will also go on display. It is further hoped that the objects which will be displayed in Sank Poelten, outside Vienna, as part of its exhibition 'Young Hitler: the Formative Years of a Dictator', will shed light on how the dictator's past shaped his thinking.

According to the exhibition's curators, the never-before-seen manuscripts was apparently written after Hitler had only a few months of piano lessons. The manuscripts also clearly demonstrate Hitler's 'inflated sense of his own abilities'. While speaking to an international news agency, the exhibition curators said that the single sheet is believed to be only surviving page of an ambitious project based on Germanic mythology that closely apes an unfinished work of the same name by Richard Wagner, one of Hitler's favourite composer.

As per reports, the range of products belonging to Hitler, which will be exhibited, was collected by Hitler's friends, August Kubizek between 1907 and 1920. Kubizek initially kept them as mementoes, however, he later realised that they might be of historical importance. The collection includes letter and postcards written by Hitler to Kubizek, as well as paintings and architectural sketched by Hitler himself.

Police station at birthplace

Back in 2019, Austria’s interior ministry announced that Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau am Inn will be turned into a police station. The ministry, in a statement, said the handling of the birthplace has been a challenge for the authorities for more than 70 years, considering the connection with the history of Third Reich. The house in Braunau am Inn, near the German border, will be redesigned following an international architectural competition.

The property located at the address ‘Salzburger Vorstadt 15, Braunau am Inn’ was expropriated by the officials in January 2017 with the help of special legal authorisation and a compensation amount of 8,12,000 euros was paid to the former owner. The Austrian legislature also gave orders to ensure that the property is used in such a way that any form of neo-Nazi activities is prevented. The basic idea was to use the place as a deterrent for those who would make it a neo-nazi shrine.

