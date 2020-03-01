Meghan Markle Will Not Bring Son Archie To UK, Leaves Queen 'very Sad': Reports

As the Duchess of Sussex is set to arrive in Britain this week for the last round of royal engagements, reports have stated that Meghan Markle will not bring her son, Archie. According to international reports, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are “very sad” by the news of not being able to see Archie in the UK where Prince Harry has been since last week to complete his official duties. While the royal couple will be touring Britain before formally stepping down as senior members of the Royal family on March 31, Archie will be in Vancouver with his nanny and Meghan's close friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Canada to 'cease assisting' the couple

Meanwhile, the federal government has also confirmed on February 27 that Canada will soon stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to international media reports, it was the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that has been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada “intermittently since November 2019”. After March 31, the couple will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. However, these arrangements will be reportedly reviewed after 12 months.

Canada's federal Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair has said in a statement that since the RCMP has been engaged with the British officials from the very beginning regarding the security considerations, but the assistance to Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will cease in coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status”. He had also said that the couple's announcement presented the Canadian government with a "unique and unprecedented set of circumstances".

On January 8, Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping back as senior Royals and will move to North America with their son Archie to live a financially independent life. The royals are currently living in Canada as they prepare to drop their titles and quit monarchy. The couple arrived in Canada in late January where they have reportedly settled into a seaside home in Victoria in British Columbia.

Soon after arriving in North America, the couple issued a legal warning to the media after a picture of Meghan walking her dog was published in a local tabloid. Earlier, in October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan have been banned from using the names, "Sussex Royals" after their formal exit.

