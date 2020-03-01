Boris Johnson And Carrie Symonds 'got Engaged', Now Expecting Baby

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, the former Conservative Party communications chief, have announced their engagement and are expecting a baby in early summer. Symonds wrote on her private Instagram account that she feels “incredibly blessed” and that they were engaged at the end of last year. The 55-year-old Britsih PM and his 31-year-old partner were also the first unmarried couple to have occupied the Downing Street when they moved in 2019. According to international media reports, Symonds is also the youngest partner of a UK Prime Minister in 174 years.

Symonnds wrote, “"Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."

Read - Baroness Warsi Backs British Rapper For Calling Boris Johnson 'racist'

Third marriage for Johnson

After divorcing his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen and estranged from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, this will be Johnson's third marriage. Earlier this month, according to reports, a court had heard that the British PM and Wheeler were preparing to end their marriage after reaching an agreement over money. Both Wheeler and Johnson have four children and were separated in 2018 after marrying in 1993.

Read - 'Our Prime Minister's A Real Racist': Rapper Dave Attacks Boris Johnson At BRIT Awards

Furthermore, if the couple ties the knot, Johnson reportedly will also be the first UK Prime Minister to have got divorced and married while in the Downing Street since Earl of Grafton in 1769. Media reports had linked Johnson with Symonds, romantically in early 2019. However, their association goes back to when she worked with him on successful re-election of Johnson as the London mayor in 2012. Now, after quitting her role with the Torries in 2018, Symonds is a senior advisor for the United States environmental campaign group, Oceana.

This announcement by the couple came just hours later Johnson's chancellor stepped down from his position leaving British PM's home secretary under pressure who lost her department's most senior officer on February 29. Symonds, who is a prominent environmental campaigner, and Johnson have not been reportedly seen regularly. She also has her own Public Relations adviser which is paid by the funds of Johnson's Conservatives.

Read - Boris Johnson Chooses To Stay In Country Mansion Instead Of Visiting Storm Dennis' Victims

Read - Andrew Neil Takes A Dig At UK PM Boris Johnson Over HS2 High-speed Railway