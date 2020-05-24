Hong Kong Security Law Must Be Imposed 'without Slightest Delay' Says China's FM

While countries including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada expressed ‘deep concern’ over China’s move to impose the controversial security bill limiting Hong Kong’s autonomy, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 24 said that the law must be imposed ‘without slightest delay’. According to the Chinese diplomat, Hong Kong can not be separated from China and “in light of new circumstances and need”. The National People’s Congress (NPC) said that they have to exercise its power in the constitution for the new proposal which is “highly necessary”.

However, the legislation which was introduced in China’s ceremonial parliament on May 22 was expected to draw criticism. While the UK, Australia and Canada said that the law proposed by China would “clearly undermine” the principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ under which the former British colony comes under Chinese rule, the United States also voiced its concern over the bill and called it ‘disastrous’.

However, the spokesperson of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Zhang Yesui said that this year’s Chinese parliament session would review the proposal titled, “Establishment and Improvement of the Legal System and Implementation Mechanism for the Safeguarding of National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region”. The Chinese officials and delegates from Hong Kong even met with the NPC.

‘Highly necessary’ legislation

The new plan has been introduced owing to months of violent protests in Hong Kong which left the semi-autonomous region in turmoil. Since the former British colony came under China's rule in 1997, the move of sidelining Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous nature has been long under consideration and was last introduced in 2003. The same legislation was proposed under Article 23 of the Basic Law of mini-constitution in Hong Kong that fueled demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Zhang has even said that “new situation and demands” require new measures and calls for “necessary” action on the national level.

(Image credit: ANI) (With inputs from AFP)

