Hong Kong Seizes A Record 26 Tons Of Smuggled Shark Fins Worth $1.1 Million

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) customs officials announced that the semi-autonomous Chinese territory has managed to seize a record breaking 26 metric tons of illegally smuggled shark fins on May 6. According to the international media reports, the value of the unprecedented bust is about $1.1 million. The customs department reportedly said that the fins were shipped from Ecuador in two containers and was inspected at the Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound on April 28 and May 4.

Seizure of 26t of shark fins from Ecuador 🇪🇨 is largest in Hong Kong 🇭🇰 history and double the amount seized last year. The fins of mostly @CITES-listed thresher & silky sharks were estimated to be worth more than US$1 million. #ThresherThursday 📷@wwfhk https://t.co/lLJlakGC47 pic.twitter.com/6CCx8i6OQj — Shark Advocates (@SharkAdvocates) May 7, 2020

According to the reports, the smugglers labelled the consignment as dried fish in order to get rid of the inspection. Hong Kong customs on Wednesday reportedly said in a statement that both the cases broke the past record of similar cases counted in a single case by weight and value. Danny Cheung Kwok-yin, assistant superintendent of the Customs and Excise Department’s marine enforcement group reportedly said that the situation shows an increasing trend.

The officials reportedly announced that most of the fins severed from about 38,500 endangered predators. The global wildlife trade has been put into attention amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in a live animal market in China’s central city of Wuhan. In February, China stepped in to ban wildlife trade after widespread criticism, but reports have emerged that some markets have reopened.

As per reports, selling and consuming shark fins is not illegal in Hong Kong but it is regulated and requires a license. Hong Kong Shark Foundation reportedly said that Hong Kong is known to be the world's largest hub for shark fins which accounts to half of the global trade.

