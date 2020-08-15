Hong Kong Media Mogul Detained Under China's NSL Says 'press Has To Go On'

Hong Kong’s most vocal critic of China and media mogul Jimmy Lai, who was arrested under Hong Kong's draconian national security law said in a statement that he is “determined to fight” and the “press must go on”. On August 14, Apple Daily founder and pro-democracy activist Lai asserted to the local media that his case was a ‘litmus test’ for Hong Kong’s democracy. His statement comes five days after he was granted provisional bail in the alleged foreign collusion case during Hong Kong’s deepening anti-government crackdown.

Almost after 40 hours of grilling by the police as a part of repression against political dissent of the ruling government, he and other pro-democracy supporters on August 15 were released on bail. They were met by a crowd of journalists and supporters outside the police station cheering and displaying solidarity. Lai was arrested on August 10. Speaking to a state broadcaster, Lai urged the demonstrators to be “cautious”, all the while expressing that he would continue to pursue his fight against the suppression of the Hong Kongers. While the Chinese Communist Party government (CCP) with the imposition of its controversial security law sought to squash even mildest anti-government sentiments, it made activism in the city a “crime”.

Lai reportedly said that his detention was a form of a “warning” to intimidate the pro-democratic forces. A separate report quoted Lai as saying that China just wanted to show the "teeth" of the national security law, but it hasn’t bitten yet. So, it’s left to see what happens.

Lai's detention “just the beginning”

One of the most prominent figures to raise voice against Chinese belligerence in Hong Kong via his most-read newspapers, Lai, was taken into custody by the police along with his two sons on charges of foreign collusion, as per the reports. He told the press conference that his detention under the security law was “just the beginning.” However, he emphasized that he had “no regrets” for his actions, adding, that China’s move prompts the need for pro-democratic forces to exercise more caution during the resistance to preserve Hong Kong’s rule of law and freedom.

Raiding a news institution is a severe attack on press freedom and should not be tolerated in a civilized society, Next Digital said in a statement. Hong Kong’s press freedom is now hanging by a thread, but our staff will remain fully committed to our duty to defend the freedom of the press, it added.

Meanwhile, on August 14, a flood of pro-democracy demonstrators reportedly gathered at the newsstand across the city to buy the same newspaper Apple Daily for 10 Hong Kong dollars ($1.25) to demonstrate their fight for the survival of the free press. The paper is known for the condemnation of China's authoritarian rule and political dissents of Hong Kong’s pro-China leaders. As per reports, over 350,000 copies were printed on August 14 alone, about five times higher than its usual print. Earlier, the US President Donald Trump criticized Lai's arrest, saying, it was a "terrible thing" while speaking with the reporters at the White House.

[Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, right, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Lai was arrested Monday on suspicion of collusion with a foreign power. Credit: AP]

[Police officers take action inside Apple Daily headquarters as Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong. Credit: AP]

[Police officers stand guard outside Apple Daily headquarters as Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong. Credit: AP]

[Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded the local newspaper Apple Daily, is escorted by police from the Apple Daily headquarters. Credit: AP]

