Hong Kong Gears Up For Mass Rally To Support Pro-democracy Demonstrations

Hong Kong will gear up for a mass rally on December 8 which seems to provide support for the pro-democracy demonstrations in the semi-autonomous territory as the government urged their people to express their views peacefully. The police have allowed the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) organizer to conduct marches. For the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since August 18. The activists will march from Victoria Park, the busy commercial hub of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial hub. This route is very similar to the past protests which started peacefully and later turned violent. The anti-government protests escalated in June over a now withdrawn extradition bill that allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but later turned into broader calls for democracy.

Hong Kong to set an example for world: Chris Tang

Chris Tang, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police said that the police is hopeful that the people of Hong Kong set an example for the World by organizing the march in an orderly and peaceful manner. The police chief's statement came ahead of his ‘courtesy visit’ to Beijing. Hong Kong police have retrieved the gathering of newly discovered chemicals and petrol bombs assembled by the anti-government protestors in a college campus of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory on December 4. They struggled to re-enter the campus besieged by the young protestors for more than a week.

Officers were called to retrieve additional dangerous items found among the debris. Riot police in Hong Kong battled with the pro-democracy protestors at different varsity campuses and brought to complete halt the city's upscale business hub on November 12. It was considered to be one of the most violent phases of unrest seen in more than five months of widespread protests. The recent violence sparked on December 2 when a police officer shot a protestor on Monday and a man was set on fire in the neighboring district.

