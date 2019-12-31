Protests In Hong Kong Brought Sadness And Rage: Leader Carrie Lam

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive leader said on Tuesday that months of pro-democracy protests in the city have brought sadness, anxiety, depression and even rage. She also said that the government want to see an end to the predicament.

'One country two systems'

In a News Year's address, Lam said that 2019 brought challenges which weren’t seen before adding that she would listen humbly to help bring an end to the protests, which have featured pitched battles between demonstrators and police. However, in her speech, she reinforced the importance of 'one country two systems' framework.

The ‘One country two systems’ framework is the structure under which the country has been ruled by Beijing since 1997 and it brooks no challenge to the ruling Communist Party’s ultimate authority. Many protesters have repeatedly complained that Beijing and Lam's government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties that the city enjoys, in contrast to the party's strict authoritarian rule in mainland China.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong protestors staged New Year’s rallies around the city earlier today as they urged people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020. At the rally dubbed as “Don’t forget 2019-persist in 2020”, the protestors were requested on social media to wear masks as the police brutality is on the rise. Other rallies are also planned for the bar and entertainment district of Lan Kwai Fong in the central business district, as well as promenades near Victoria Harbour, and in major shopping malls. Kong who is a 40-year-old clerk said that she joined the lunch protest to tell Hong Kong people that they hadn’t given up on the five demands. She revealed that her new year’s wish is the moment end soon. On the New Year’s day, thousands of people are expected to join a pro-democracy march after it received the approval to proceed with organisers hoping to sustain the new year’s momentum to new years.