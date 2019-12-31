Hong Kong Protesters Begin New Year With 'Persist In 2020' Rally

Hong Kong protestors staged New Year’s rallies around the city earlier today as they urged people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020. At the rally dubbed as “Don’t forget 2019-persist in 2020”, the protestors were requested on Social media to wear masks as the police brutality is on the rise.

Police to deploy 6,000 officers

Other rallies are also planned for the bar and entertainment district of Lan Kwai Fong in the central business district, as well as promenades near Victoria Harbour, and in major shopping malls. Kong who is a 40-year-old clerk said that she joined the lunch protest to tell Hong Kong people that they hadn’t given up on the five demands. She revealed that her new year’s wish is the moment end soon. She also said that she is a mother of two kids and the only reason she stopped her kids to join the protest is that it is becoming dangerous adding that she cannot distinguish between good and bad cops anymore.

In a New Year's Eve video message, Chief Executive of the city, Carrie Lam said that more than six months of unrest in the Asian financial hub had caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment and rage. In the video, Lam asked people to start the new year with a new resolution to restore order and harmony in society. A Chinese newspaper citing unnamed sources reported that the police will deploy more than 6,000 officers to deal with potential unrest in and around the New Year’s period. The police said they have arrested around 6, 500 people since the protest began in June.

Protesters and human rights groups have continuously criticised police for using excessive force in handling street protests. On the New Year’s day, thousands of people are expected to join a pro-democracy march after it received the approval to proceed with organisers hoping to sustain the new year’s momentum to new years.

