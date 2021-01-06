Hong Kong Police Arrest At Least 50 Former Lawmakers, Pro-democracy Activists

At least 50 former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists have been arrested by the Hong Kong police on Wednesday under the controversial national security law. According to the Associated Press, the mass arrests have been made over unofficial election primaries held last year with an intention of fielding enough pro-democracy candidates to take control of the Hong Kong council, currently controlled by pro-Beijing lawmakers. Today's action against pro-democracy activists by Hong Kong authorities is one of the largest since the imposition of national security law last year.

According to reports, former Democratic Party lawmakers, which is Hong Kong's largest opposition party, have also been arrested, including former party chairman Wu Chi-wai. At least seven members of the party were taken into custody on January 6. Lam Cheuk-ting, a former legislator and member of the Democratic Party posted a video on his Facebook handle, where he can be seen being arrested by the police at his home. Police reportedly told him he was "suspected of violating the national security law".

Police also raided Joshua Wong's home

Police also raided the home of Joshua Wong, a pro-democracy activist who is already in jail for organising and participating in an unauthorised protest last year. Wong's Twitter account shared the information online, which is being handled by his lawyer. Police also raided the headquarters of a pro-democracy online news channel, which was live-streamed on the media house's Facebook page. The police reached with a court order asking for some documents that could help them in the investigation. No arrests were made at the office of the news channel.

#BREAKING Police also raided Joshua’s home for allegedly violating the national security law this morning as he took part in the primary election last year. 50+ democratic activists were arrested. — Joshua Wong é»ƒä¹‹é‹’ ðŸ˜· (@joshuawongcf) January 6, 2021

The pro-democracy election primaries were held last year in July despite pro-Beijing politicians warning the event could violate the national security law. The primaries were held to build support among the voters and it managed to attract more than 6,00,000 eligible electors. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had said that if the primaries were aimed at resisting every policy initiative by the city then it could be in violation of the national security law. Mainland China also criticized the unofficial pro-democracy primaries. The legislative council election, scheduled for September 2020, was later postponed by the election commission citing COVID-19 concerns.

