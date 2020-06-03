Hong Kong Lawmakers To Resume Debate On Controversial National Anthem Bill

Lawmakers in Hong Kong are set to resume debate on June 3 over the controversial national anthem bill, which will make 'insults to the national anthem of China' in the city-state a criminal offence. The debate comes as Hong Kong is engulfed in pro-democracy protests demanding the withdrawal of the controversial National Security law that China intends to impose on the former British colony.

The plans by Beijing have also prompted condemnation from investors, and the international community as they believe that China is eradicating the freedoms it promised the city under its 1997 handover agreement with Britain. As per the agreement, Hong Kong will remain an autonomous region until 2049, with its own constitution that allows freedom of speech and expression among other things.

According to reports, the annual vigil that marks that 1989 shooting of the pro-democracy students in China's Tiananmen Square has also been called off by the Hong Kong authorities keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. However, reports suggest that organisers still plan to go ahead with the rally on June 4.

Students, minors arrested amid protests

Meanwhile, nearly 100 children were arrested in Hong Kong last week for protesting against the controversial National Security law that the Chinese National People's Congress approved on May 28. As per reports, 396 people, including student activists were arrested in Hong Kong on May 27 and 28, which also consisted of nearly 100 children below the age of 18.

(Image Credit: AP)