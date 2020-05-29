Hong Kong: Nearly 100 Children Arrested Amid National Security Law Unrest

Nearly 100 children were arrested in Hong Kong this week for protesting against the controversial National Security law that the Chinese National People's Congress approved on May 28. As per reports, 396 people, including student activists were arrested in Hong Kong on May 27 and 28, which also consisted of nearly 100 children below the age of 18.

According to reports, protests had emerged in the semi-autonomous region of China after Beijing unveiled the plan to introduce the new national security law in Hong Kong, which critics say will further undermine the autonomy in the city. China's National People's Congress on May 28 approved the drafting of the legislation which reportedly received 2,878 votes in favour.

Reactions to the bill

The plans by Beijing have also prompted condemnation from investors, and Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement as they believe that China is eradicating the freedoms it promised the city under its 1997 handover agreement with Britain. As per the agreement, Hong Kong will remain an autonomous region until 2049, with its own constitution that allows freedom of speech and expression among other things.

The controversial law has also attracted criticism from foreign governments, especially from the United States, which has pledged action against the bill. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has notified the Congress that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant special status in trade relations and demanded that the special status of financial hub be removed.

