On August 13, Chinese local authorities said two cities in China have found traces of novel coronavirus in cargos of imported frozen food. On the other hand, the World Health Organization downplayed the risk of the virus entering the food chain. According to Chinese local authorities, a sample is taken from the surface of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern city of Shenzhen from Brazil, as well as samples of the outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp sold in the north-western city of Xian, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Amid continue to rise in coronavirus cases all around the world, the discoveries raised fresh concerns that the coronavirus that causes the disease can spread on surfaces and enter the food chain. A day earlier, officials started investigating whether the first coronavirus cases in New Zealand in more than three months were imported by freight.

According to expert coronavirus can survive up to two years at temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius, but scientists and officials say there is no strong evidence so far, the coronavirus can spread via frozen food. Speaking on the matter World Health Organization's head of emergency program Mike Ryan said, “people should not fear food, food packaging or delivery of food”.

In a joint statement, the United States Food and Drug admiration and Agriculture department said, "there is no evidence that people can contact contagious coronavirus from food or food packaging".

Shenzhen’s authority at alert

After test results of food, packets came positive Shenzhen's health authorities traced and tested everyone who might have come into contact with potentially contaminated food products, and all results were negative, those who were tested. The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters recommended public to take precautions to reduce infection risks from imported meat and seafood. Since mid-July China has suspended some meat imports from various places.

