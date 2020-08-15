Chinese Stooge Panics As His Twitter Account Gets Flagged "China State-affiliated Media"

The Editor-in-chief of China's state-affiliated media Global Times on Saturday hyperventilated after Twitter flagged-off his account as 'China state-affiliated media' accusing the social-networking site of 'choking' his account.

After repeatedly spreading the propaganda of the CPC government, supporting its expansionist policies and spewing hatred against India after the Galwan clashes, and the US over Trump's decisions, Hu Xijin ironically questioned why Twitter was stopping his account from receiving new followers. The Chinese stooge in a conspiracy theory also claimed that he was recording more unfollows because of Twitter's attempts to ultimately 'choke' his account.

In addition to tagging my account with the "China state-affiliated media" label, I don't know what Twitter has done to stop my account from receiving over 1000 new followers every day. I've even started to see more unfollows. It seems Twitter will eventually choke my account. — Hu Xijin èƒ¡é”¡è¿› (@HuXijin_GT) August 14, 2020

Netizens react

Netizens laughed at the Chinese stooge's reaction calling it 'ironic' since almost all top social networking sites have been 'choked' in his communist country. They also took a jibe at the Global Times Editor for receiving a taste of his own medicine questioning why the CPC government had banned Twitter in China and was allowing only select representatives like him to operate handles on the site.

It’s hilarious. A chinese anti-USA propagandist complains about Twitter, a USA company that is barred in China, for reducing its followers! Mr. Hu, Have you wondered that may be ‘unfollowing’ people had enough of your distortions? And those who follow, they do only to hit back? — DhunMun (@ChapKewani) August 14, 2020

Isn't it exactly the same tactics that the #CCPChina employs ??

It's a leaf out of the communist playbook. — Lt Col Sundeep Parija (Retd) (@sundeepparija) August 14, 2020

Why is Twitter not allowed in China? Have you asked your Government a few questions about it? — DIGBY (@boycottnoodles) August 14, 2020

ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£Thanks for the morning joke!! You should be bowing and kissing @Twitter 's feet for even allowing you to be on this platform. If this was controlled by #CCP, we would all have disappeared. #Threats #Lies #Propaganda #Expansionist #genocide has not place here. — ðŸ†….ðŸ…¹ (@UEnlightenme) August 14, 2020

Dude your talking about choking accounts is the biggest irony of all. ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/KcvsLid5Am — karteek pulapaka (@Tweet_KP) August 14, 2020

Twitter's statement

Twitter has issued a detailed statement on why it flags off certain Chinese accounts as 'state-affiliated media,' remarking that this was done to provide additional context to the users of the micro-blogging site to help them identify accounts that act as 'podiums for state governments.' "China blocks access to Twitter for regular users. We believe that people benefit from additional context when interacting with Chinese government and state-affiliated accounts," said Twitter.

"Labels on state-affiliated media accounts provide additional context about accounts that are controlled by certain official representatives of governments, state-affiliated media entities and individuals closely associated with those entities. Additionally, these labels include a small icon of a flag to signal the account’s status as a government account and of a podium for state-affiliated media," said Twitter.

