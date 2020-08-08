Hong Kong official says 'unreasonable' US sanctions will affect American companies

Marking the latest development in the deteriorating US-China relationship, a top Hong Kong official has called out Washington terming its sanctions as ‘savage and disproportionate.’ Speaking at a press briefing, Edward Yau, the city’s commerce secretary, also warned the US of possible blowouts to the American businesses operating in Hong Kong.

'Unreasonable sanctions'

"This kind of sanction -- if targeting officials or leaders of another country -- is savage, disproportionate and unreasonable. If the US unilaterally carries out this kind of unreasonable action, it will, in the end, affect US companies," he said.

This comes as Washington, on August 7, sanctioned a group of Chinese offices including Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam, accusing them of squashing freedom from the residents. The sanctions, which were authorized by executive order of President Donald Trump, could lead to penalties on China for its efforts to curtail anti-government protests in the city.

‘Barbarous and rude’

Responding to the same, China’s office in Hong Kong, also slammed Washington calling the move ‘barbarous and rude’. In a later released statement, they asserted that the US has revealed it’s ‘ill intentions’ and support for anti-china by passing the move which also targeted the city’s leader Carrie Lam.

"The ill intentions of US politicians to support people who are anti-China and messing up Hong Kong have been clearly revealed," Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong said in a statement.

'Political discrimination'

The Trump administration’s crackdown on Beijing has particularly surged in the recent months with Washington constantly slamming the Asian superpower of crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Recently, Beijing accused Washington of “political discrimination” against its media personnel. During a press briefing on August 7, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also threatened the United States that if it continues to take a similar approach, the Asian superpower will “make necessary reactions”.

