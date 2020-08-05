Hong Kong Records 85 New Coronavirus Cases As Govt Battles Third Wave

Hong Kong on August 5 reported 85 fresh coronavirus cases, as the country witnessed a spike in the virus numbers. The authorities stated that from these 85, three have been locally transmitted. On August 4, Hong Kong had registered 80 coronavirus cases, and the number has marginally risen on August 5.

As per reports, Hong Kong has recorded 3,700 coronavirus cases since January and from these, 42 people have died. Reportedly, a team of Chinese officials have started their preparations for widespread testing after an upsurge in cases. The city has also been witnessing huge protests from the past one year, which increased last month following Beijing's decision to implement the new national security law for Hong Kong.

Last week, Hong Kong had banned gatherings of more than two people and the authorities also closed down restaurant dining. Wearing face masks in public places was made mandatory as Hong Kong authorities tried to be proactive in order to bring the coronavirus numbers down. When these measures were introduced, Hong Kong's Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung had said that they would last for a week.

These measures came in effect from July 29 and for the first time, the authorities in Hong Kong banned dining in restaurants. Hong Kong in July had put a stop to dine-in services from 6 pm as concerns over the third wave of coronavirus grew in the region. The authorities at that time also complained of negligence on the part of the public as they became too casual about wearing masks.

Elections in Hong Kong postponed due to pandemic

Local media reports suggested that hospital authorities were finding out about new cases faster than public hospitals could take them in. China's liaison office in Hong Kong had also said that their government would boost the city's capacity in terms of coronavirus testing. It also said that help would be given to set up hospitals especially for infected patients.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, which were earlier supposed to occur on September 6, were rescheduled for September 5, 2021. On July 31, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the postponement of elections, citing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Lam invoked her emergency powers to reschedule the elections.

