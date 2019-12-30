Hong Kong Plans March With Multiple Protests On New Year's Eve

A massive march is planned to take place with multiple protests on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Hong Kong. It is aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the commercial hub. The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has seen a rise in clashes between the police and protestors. Events named 'Suck the Eve' and 'Shop with you' are scheduled to take place on New Year's eve around the city.

The rally which is expected to take place on New Year's Eve has been granted police permission that is scheduled to start from a large park in busy Causeway Bay and will end in the central business district, according to its organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front. The Front reportedly organised a rally earlier in December in which around 800,000 people attended.

Police, protestors clash

Meanwhile, the riot police of Hong Kong have arrested at least 15 people in clashes with scores of pro-democracy protestors who targeted a mall located in the border with China to protest against Chinese tourists and shoppers. Earlier during Christmas Eve, protestors were involved in clashes with police in shopping malls and commercial districts across semi-autonomous Chinese territory. According to reports, on Saturday afternoon masked police officers arrested 15 people which includes a 14-year-old girl who was demonstrating inside a mall in the Sheung Shui district and forced the shops to pull the shutters down.

Political unrest

Hong Kong has marked the third consecutive day of political unrest over the festive season on December 26 as the riot police and pro-democracy protestors clashed inside the shopping malls. The protestors spent the entire afternoon on Thursday conducting rallies through several malls and shouting anti-government slogans. The riot police have clashed with dozens of black-clad protestors in a mall in Tai Po district and used pepper spray to disperse the protestors. They have arrested several people over the protests.

