Hong Kong Protesters Clash With Police For Third Consecutive Day

Hong Kong has marked the third consecutive day of political unrest over the festive season on December 26 as the riot police and pro-democracy protestors clashed inside the shopping malls. The protestors spent the entire afternoon on Thursday conducting rallies through several malls and shouting anti-government slogans. The riot police have clashed with dozens of black-clad protestors in a mall in Tai Po district and used pepper spray to disperse the protestors. They have arrested several people over the protests.

'Silent Night' Rally

Earlier, protesters in Hong Kong staged a "silent night" rally at a popular tourist vicinity in the city on Christmas Eve on December 24. Protesters were gathered in prime shopping malls to demonstrate their dissent over police brutality. Police had warned the protesters that they would move in if trouble flares. Police did not close down roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district unless trouble begins to start. The "silent night" rally was part of the "Suck the Christmas" event that the protesters were planning over the course of the Christmas holidays. The protesters took out a rally in the busy Tsim Sha Tsui district where a large number of people traditionally gathered to celebrate Christmas Eve. Lights and other decoratives enhance the beauty of the promenade bordering the iconic Victoria Harbour.

Protesters planned to march in the famous Tsim Sha Tsui district and countdown to Christmas near the waterfront. Police officers were stationed in large numbers to take actions if protestors create ruckus in the area, said a senior superintendent. The Civil Human Rights Front is also planning to stage a march on New Year's Day. The group has organized some of the biggest marches in the world involving more than a million people in one place. Scores of anti-government protesters and pro-democratic protesters united outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong on December 25 for a Christmas supper sharing disposable plates with food under neon street signs.

