Hong Kong Police Detain Journalist Over Programme Based On Yuen Long Station Attack

Hong Kong police detained a journalist with the city public broadcaster on Tuesday, November 3. The reporter has been arrested over a programme based on a mob attack at Yuen Long train station.

According to reports, a Hong Kong police source revealed that the RTHK journalist Choy Yuk-ling was the one detained. Choy helped in producing a Hong Kong Connection television show on the July 21 incident that took place last year.

Hong Kong Police continues arresting

As per reports, Choy has been arrested on the suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Ordinance by using information improperly to run car ownership searches. She was arrested during a raid at her Kwai Chung home. The journalist is latest in line of arbitrary detentions made by Hong Kong police. So far, 8 opposition leaders and lawmakers have been arrest over of a chaotic meeting that took place in the month of May.

Earlier on Monday, Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Ted Hui was arrested. As per South China Morning Post, Hong Kong's Democratic Party said that Ted Hui was arrested when he reported to the city's Western Police Station in a completely different manner. The lawmaker is reported to have been charged with two offences under the Legco (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. These alleged offences are the same as those of the previously detained leaders - contempt and interfering with legislative personnel.

As per reports, the other detained leaders include Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong Pik-wan and Andrew Wan Siu-kin. The list also includes Hong Kong's Labour Party chairman Kwok Wing-kin, lawmaker Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung and former lawmakers Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and Raymond Chan Chi-chuen.

Hong Kong police on November 1 defended its decision to arrest the opposition lawmakers who are also members of the pro-democracy movement. According to reports, Superintendent Chan Wing-yu of the Hong Kong Island regional crime squad claimed that the arrests were made on the basis of evidence, adding that it's not about their "social status or political background".

