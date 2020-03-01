Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas As Black-clad Protesters Return To Streets

Hong Kong police reportedly fired tear gas and pepper spray on February 29, to disperse the black-clad protesters that returned to the streets armed with petrol bombs. The protesters were conducting a rally to commemorate the sixth month since authorities arrested demonstrators at Prince Edward subway station, confirmed reports.

The recent clashes between the demonstrators and the police officers are among the most violent collisions to take place since the voilent anti-government protests that escalated in June last year. The demonstrators stormed out on the streets despite the coronavirus outbreak and gathered in and around Mong Kok district where the police and the protesters last collided on August 21, 2019, international media reported.

According to the reports, the police officers arrived at the site around 8pm local Honk Kong time, an hour prior to when the demonstrator started gathering. The assembled mob then set the Nathan Road in Kowloon ablaze and charred the public property. They set up the road blockade and shut down the Mong Kok subway station to public. They chanted anti-government slogans ''Liberate Hong Kong'', ''Revolution of our time'' and demanded that the police force disbanded as the situation escalated.

Police fired tear gas to disperse crowd

The police forces started firing tear gas to disperse the mob, according to media reports, they shelled over 10 rounds of tear gas at hundreds of protesters that had gathered at the rally. One officer even drew out his gun, he, however, did not fire. Instead, the protesters hurled umbrellas and plastic water bottles at him.

Reports mentioned that a demonstrator hurled a petrol bomb at the police vehicle, but it missed the spot. Others ransacked the property and threw bricks and stones at the police. An officer suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to the Caritas medical Center, while another officer sustained an injury on his arm.

At least one man was subdued by the police after two demonstrators required medical assistance who were dispatched from the scene in an ambulance, as per media reports. Several reporters standing nearby protesters were pepper-sprayed as police force tried to gain control of the homicidal mob. At least 18 were arrested during the anti-government protests, confirmed the police in the media reports. It said that 12 men and six women were detained, aged 15 to 51 on suspicion of unauthorized assembly.

