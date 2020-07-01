Hong Kong Police Arrest 180 Protesters Under Security Law For Raising Independence Slogans

Hong Kong police on July 1 made its first arrests under the controversial new security law, a day after the law came into effect. According to media reports, Hong Kong police arrested 180 people, of which seven were held under the new security law. Protesters had gathered to mark the 23rd anniversary of the handover and the end of British rule in the city, where one of the demonstrators was holding a pro-independence flag following which he was arrested. Police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd as a gathering of more than 50 people is currently banned as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

#BREAKING: Over 180 have been arrested for participating in unauthorised assemblies, disorderly conduct, possession of offensive weapon and other related offences, including 7 for suspectedly violating #NationalSecurityLaw. Arrest action is underway. Stop breaking the law. — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) July 1, 2020

According to the Hong Kong Police Force, three women were also arrested under the new security law for allegedly displaying materials with pro-independence slogans. Hong Kong police further warned 'anyone who organises, plans, commits or participates in committing secession or undermining national unification shall be guilty of an offence'. A police officer was injured during the protest as he was stabbed in the arm by rioters allegedly holding sharp objects when he was taking arrest action.

Three females were arrested respectively for showing materials with #HKIndependence slogans in #CausewayBay, violating #NSL. Anyone who organises, plans, commits or participates in committing secession or undermining national unification shall be guilty of an offence. pic.twitter.com/SB3vYQyiha — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) July 1, 2020

Hong Kong protests

Residents of Hong Kong took to streets to also protest against the new controversial national security law, that was approved by the National People's Congress in May and signed by President Xi Jinping into effect on June 30. The bill has garnered widespread condemnation from governments and business people across the world who argue that the law will further suffocate the remaining freedoms and autonomy enjoyed by the former British colony. Massive protests in Hong Kong began last year after a China-backed extradition bill was put forward by the city's executive. The bill was later withdrawn but protests continued demanding an investigation into police brutality among other things.

