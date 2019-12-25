Hong Kong: Protesters March On Streets, Say 'doesn't Matter If It's Christmas'

Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators resumed their protests on December 25 and marched through the Christmas-decorated shopping malls. Police officials reportedly fired tear gas to disperse crowds in the nearby streets. Even though most protests in December have been largely peaceful after pro-democracy candidates won the district council elections with a huge majority, city leaders have not given any concessions to the demonstrators.

A 28-year-old restaurant worker who was part of the group that exchanged insults with the police authorities reportedly said 'it doesn't matter if it's Christmas'. The worker further expressed his disappointment with the government who still has not responded to 'any of their demands'.

The protesters continue to come out and flood the streets even when they 'don't have much hope'. On Wednesday, some of the protesters came out wearing Santa hats and marked the entry of six-month-long unrest to the new year.

Black-clad protesters reportedly smashed shop windows at the mall while the authorities arrested several demonstrators. The protests on Christmas was mainly joined by working-class Mong Kok district.

The riot police patrolled past the hotspots of the city where the demonstrations usually took place. According to international media reports, there were not any major clashes between the protesters and police officials but the crowds gathered to shout abuse at the unpopular officers who are accused of using excessive force. On the other hand, the police authorities have described their reaction to the unrest as reactive and restrained. Hundreds of protesters shouted popular slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times”.

The television footage even showed police arresting people in a shopping mall at the Sha Tin district after using pepper spray on them. Most shops reportedly remained open in the area.

Hong Kong 'should continue to be free'

Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe told the Chinese President Xi Jinping on December 23 that Hong Kong should 'continue to remain free and open'. As Hong Kong is rocked by several months of pro-democracy unrest, Abe met with Xi in Beijing ahead of flying to the southwestern city of Chengdu to attend a trilateral meeting on December 24 which will be joined by South Korean President Moon Jai-in.

In a press briefing after the meeting between two leaders, the spokesperson of Japanese PM, Otaka Masato said that Abe has urged China to continue its 'self-restraint' over the former British colony and expressed his 'hope for an early resolution of the situation'.

Another topic of discussion in the Xi-Abe meet was the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and North Korea. Masato said that Xi 'asked for support' for a joint China-Russia draft United Nations resolution which proposed the easing of sanctions against the nuclear-armed state.

(With agency inputs)