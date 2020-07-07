Hong Kong Protestor Denied Bail, First To Be Charged Under New National Security Law

A Hong Kong court has denied bail to the first person charged under the controversial new national security law imposed on the city. According to reports, the man has been charged with separatism and accused of terrorism under the new security law for reportedly running into the city police with a sign that said ‘Liberate Hong Kong’.

Bail Denied

As per reports, less than 24 hours after the new security law was imposed in Hong Kong, a video showing 23-year-old Tong Ying-kit knocking over several policemen with his bike surfaced online. Hong Kong authorities have asserted that slogans such as ‘Liberate Hong Kong’ fall under the guise of subversion and separatism under the new securities law.

Chief Magistrate So Wai-tak, as per reports, denied the young protestor bail citing Article 42 of the new law which states that the accused will not be granted bail if the judge believes the accused will continue subversive activities and threaten national security upon release. The case has been adjourned by the Hong Kong court till October 6 and Tong has been placed under police custody.

As per reports, vocal critics of the new law that was forcefully passed by Beijing state that the primary objective of the law is to silence all voices of dissent and crush any demand for greater democracy.

However, those who support the law have claimed that the law will only affect a small minority of people in Hong Kong i.e. the ‘troublemakers’ and will not affect the lives and right of other individuals. Multiple foreign powers like the United States and Britain have denounced the new law imposed by China and have claimed that it goes against the principles of ‘one nation, two systems’.

