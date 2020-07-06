China Accuses UK Of 'gross Interference' Over Its Citizenship Offer To Hong Kong Residents

Chinese ambassador to London accused Britain of “gross interference” in China’s internal affairs and making irresponsible remarks over the national security law. During a press conference on July 6, Ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters that such remarks could damage future Chinese investment.

Recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it amply clear that Britain will support Hong Kong in its quest for greater autonomy after Beijing’s controversial security law. Speaking to LBC radio, Johnson said that Britain has to stick up with its friends in Hong Kong for their freedoms, for their rights to association and free speech.

“We gave a commitment in 1984 to look after them...to make sure that we stood by them, and we will,” asserted the British PM.

Read: China Claims It Reported First Wuhan Case To WHO At The Earliest As US Alleges Delay

Speaking in House of Commons, Johnson highlighted that the law threatens the freedoms and rights protected under the Joint Declaration and reiterated the government’s pledge to provide citizenship to British National (Overseas) living in Hong. He said that the government would introduce a new route for those with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the UK and apply for citizenship.

“This move constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs and openly tramples on the basic norms governing international relations,” Liu told the reporters.

Warns of 'consequences'

The Chinese ambassador has outrightly rejected the claims that China failed to fulfil its international obligations and trampled on norms related to international relations. Liu asserted that the national security law is an important milestone in the implementation of "one country, two systems". The Chinese envoy went on to blame British media for misinterpretation, misunderstanding, and even distortion of the national security law.

“We want to be your friend. We want to be your partner. But if you want to make China a hostile country, you will have to bear the consequences,” he said.

Read: Donald Trump Accuses China Of Causing 'great Damage' To US And Rest Of The World