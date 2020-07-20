UK Set To Suspend Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong Over China's Security Law

UK is all set to suspend the extradition treaty with its former colony Hong Kong in the wake of severing ties between London and Beijing. This comes as pro-democracy demonstrators have accused China’s of targeting the Hong Kongers residing abroad with its National Security Law.

According to a British Media outlet, country’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is due to make a statement to parliament on the extradition arrangements later this month. In addition to that, he is also set to make “ a range of other measures” with respect to the former British colony, which have been in place for nearly 30 years.

Extradition treaty

As per the extradition treaty, Hong Kongers residing in the UK, if suspected of criminal activities, could be sent back to Hong Kong. In addition, they could also be subjected to face trial, legal procures or approval by ministers in the city. In recent months, the relationship between UK and China has worsened.

Earlier this month, the British government banned Chinese brand Huawei from its 5G network. In most recent developments, Chinese officials criticized the UK's decision and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to protect Chinese businesses. Though Chinese officials have not announced specific measures, they have stressed that the move has seriously undermined mutual trust and Chinese businesses' confidence in the UK market.

An article in Global Times says that in a recent interview with the Times, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming hinted that Chinese investments into the UK could be at risk as Chinese companies are wary of Huawei's treatment by the UK.

