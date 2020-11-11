Hong Kong Removes Four Pro-democracy Legislators After China Passes Resolution

Hong Kong government disqualified four lawmakers on Wednesday, November 11 after mainland China gave them the right to remove any legislator deemed a threat to national security. The move came amid protests from several lawmakers who warned against the disqualification of their colleagues and said they would resign if the Hong Kong government decides to go ahead with the removal.

According to BBC, the disqualification came after the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which is one of China's top lawmaking bodies, allowed Hong Kong to remove legislators, who posed a national security threat, without having to go through the court process. The four lawmakers recently disqualified are said to be connected with the pro-democracy movement, a political movement that has managed to garner huge international attention since it sparked about one a half years ago.

Other pro-democracy lawmakers resign

After the four lawmakers namely Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, and Dennis Kwok, and Kenneth Leung were disqualified, all of the remaining pro-democracy lawmakers resigned to stand in solidarity with their colleagues. The four lawmakers were part of the group of 12 legislators, who were denied to take part in the election in September this year, which was later postponed until next year citing COVID-19 concerns.

According to the report, the new resolution was suggested to Beijing by China-backed Hong Kong Chief executive Carrie Lam, who wanted the four lawmakers to be gone immediately as the term of the current legislation was extended for one year and barring them from elections would not have been possible until 2021. The latest resolution comes nearly four months after the draconian National Security Law was passed by Beijing, which allowed them to prosecute anybody demanding separation from China.

(Image Credit: AP)

