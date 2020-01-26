Hong Kong Reports Sixth Case Of Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak: Officials

Hong Kong has confirmed a sixth new case of deadly coronavirus, according to the reports on January 26. The government is stressed to tighten or even close its border with mainland China.

The latest case came after its chief executive Carrie Lam declared the outbreak as an emergency and rolled out a series of measures to prevent further infection. The health authorities confirmed that the patient admitted in Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai, was diagnosed with the virus and would be transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital, near Lai Chi Kok.

READ: Virus Death Toll In China Rises To 56 With About 2,000 Cases

Disneyland announced a shutdown

After Shanghai, now it is Hong Kong's Disneyland which has announced a shutdown amid the growing concerns of coronavirus. The amusement park recently said that it closed until further notice, international media reported. The deadly viral infection has claimed 56 lives and infected over 2,000 people.

The announcement came after the city officials declared the virus as an emergency on Saturday upgrading the Hong Kong's disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, while addressing a press conference also announced that the schools in the city have been suspended until February 17.

READ: Coronavirus In China: As Death Toll Rises, 2 Provinces, 3 Cities Ask Public To Wear Masks

Precautionary measures taken to contain virus

According to media reports, the park said that it was taking the step to protect the safety and health of their guests and cast. It added that reimbursement and refunds will be provided to people.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Disneyland in a statement, said that the amusement park will remain closed this weekend until further notice, international media reported. According to reports, the park decided on closure in order to ensure the health and safety of its guest and staff.

The Amusement park officials said that that guests who have purchased the tickets or booked a resort hotel will be reimbursed. They also said that they are carefully monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the local government, media reported. The park will soon confirm the reopening date.

READ: China Puts Temporary Ban On All Wild Animal Trade As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

READ: China: Partial Lockdown Imposed On City 1000km Away From Coronovirus Epicentre