China Puts Temporary Ban On All Wild Animal Trade As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

After the outbreak of a new and deadly strain of the Coronavirus, believed to be caused due to an illegally imported animal in Wuhan’s wildlife market, China has put a temporary ban on the trade of wild animals. In a joint directive from three agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture, authorities announced that raising, transporting, or selling all wild animal species has been banned with immediate effect until the national epidemic situation is over.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the death toll due to the Coronavirus has shot up to 56 and around 2,000 people have been infected across the country. Health officials have confirmed at least 688 new cases of the coronavirus as 15 more people have died from it.

Read: Canada Confirms Its First 'presumptive' Case Of Deadly Coronavirus

Shanghai reports first death

As Shanghai reported its first death from the Coronavirus, China has started taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the disease. Chinese state media reported that the eastern Shandong province will suspend long-distance buses entering the region after similar announcements were made Tianjin, Beijing, and the historic Xi’an.

China has already put two of its cities under lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. After public transport was restricted in Wuhan, the centre of the novel coronavirus (CoV) outbreak, Huanggang is also being put under lockdown to rein in the spread of pneumonia.

Read: US To Evacuate Its Citizens From Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Countries across the globe, including the United States, France, and Australia, are preparing to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. The Indian embassy in Beijing has also issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China.

The Embassy has said that travellers should avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. It also asked all travellers from China, especially from Wuhan city, to monitor their health closely.

Meanwhile, Canada has reported its first ‘presumptive’ case of the deadly Coronavirus which was detected in a man who returned to Toronto from Wuhan. Barbara Yaffe, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the province of Ontario, informed in a press conference that the patient has been admitted to a hospital in Toronto.

Read: Sri Lankans In China To Be Evacuated Amid Increase In Coronavirus Cases

Read: Shanghai Reports Its First Death From Mysterious Coronavirus

(With inputs from agencies)