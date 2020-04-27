Hong Kong Researchers Develop Antimicrobial Coating That Keeps Surfaces Clean For 90 Days

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, while most countries are still struggling to find definite ways to curb the spread or prevent people from contracting the pathogen, researchers at Hong Kong University have developed an antiviral coating that protects surfaces from bacterias and viruses for at least 90 days. Scientists at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology reportedly took at least ten years to develop the coating called Multilevel Antimicrobial Polymer or MAP-1, that can be sprayed on surfaces for public use especially during these times of global health crisis for protection.

One of the chief researchers in the team that developed the coating, Joseph Kwan has said that if MAP-1 is sprayed on surfaces like elevators, trains, handrails, that act as the most significant medium for the transmission of deadly diseases, they would be virus free for at least three months. Scientists claim that MAP-1 is made by millions of nano-capsules that contain disinfectants. According to Kwan, the disinfectant in the coating can kill microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and spores even after it has dried.

What makes MAP-1 more unique than regular materials used for disinfecting is that the former is incorporated with heat-sensitive polymers that encapsulate to release the material inside them only upon touch. Furthermore, the coating is not toxic and safe for the skin as well as the surrounding environment.

The official HKUST release said, “the new MAP-1 coating is highly versatile with an effective period of up to 90 days. MAP-1 coating provides lasting protection and surface disinfection against microbial contamination.”

“This product is designed for use on different surfaces including metals, concrete, wood, glass, plastics as well as fabrics, leathers and textiles without changing the materials’ appearance and tactile feel,” it added.

MAP-1 available for commercial purchase

The unique coating developed in hong Kong has been tested at the city’s Kowloon Hospital and elderly care home, Haven of Hope Woo Ping Care and Attention Home. After which, MAP-1 has now been made available for commercial purchase by a unit of the university's industrial partner, Chiaphua Industries Ltd, Germagic. According to international reports, the coating was approved for commercial consumption in February and is expected to be seen in Hong Kong by next month. Moreover, a local charity has already contributed to spray MAP-1 around the homes of over a thousand families with economic constraints.

Image Source: ust.hk