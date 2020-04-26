Coronavirus: Hong Kong Reports Zero New Cases For Third Consecutive Day

Hong Kong, this week, recorded two days without any new cases of coronavirus. However, Sophia Chan, country's health minister reportedly warned that the residents would have to accept battle against the pandemic as the new norm. As of now, Hong Kong has so far reported 1,038 positive cases of infection out of which 753 have recovered.

Current situation

At present, restaurants in the autonomous city continue to operate in their full capacity, despite warnings from medical officials. However, the pandemic has hit small eateries where crowds have reduced considerably. Many small eating joints across the city, which use to be jampacked earlier have been empty since days. Meanwhile, businessmen continue to lament about economic losses caused due to lockdown.

Hong Kong authorities had imposed strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus which were extended until the first week of May. Medical experts have speculated that the city could begin to ease restrictions if new cases stayed in single digits for the next 28 days as they have been for two weeks. Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee, speaking on a government radio said, "Society, I believe, will have to gradually accept this new norm."

Imported cases

Siu-chee, reportedly claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic remained unpredictable overseas and the city officials had to consider how many patients local hospitals could handle. According to reports, two of the 35 cases recorded in the past 13 days were returning travellers from abroad. Previously, the last local case was recorded on April 18 when an airport ground staff member whose role included helping arrivals was confirmed infected. Chan and health experts agree restrictions could only possibly be eased when the city was free of community infections for two weeks, or twice the length of the incubation period of the disease. As of now, a total of four people remain in critical condition in the city.

