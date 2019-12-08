Hong Kong: Thousands Hit Streets To Support Anti-government Rally

Thousands of black-clad protestors gathered together in Hong Kong on December 8 and rallied to provide support for democracy in the financial hub which has been turmoiled by six months of violent protests. The anti-government activists united together and started their rally from Victoria Park, a busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district. The authorities permitted Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) for conducting the rally the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since August 18.

Protestors chanted 'Fight for Freedom'

A 40-year-old protestor dressed in black said that she will fight for her freedom until her death. Other protestors chanted, "Fight for Freedom” and “stand with Hong Kong”. Hong Kong police said on December 8 that they conducted raids in the sidelines of a major rally and discovered weapons which include pistol and ammunition. This is the first firearm seizure that is linked to the protests directly. The city marked another huge rally on Sunday afternoon as the pro-democracy protestors stuck to their demand for greater democratic reforms and police accountability.

Police arrested 11 people

The police displayed weapons that they claim had been found during overnight raids at eleven locations just some hours before the march was due to start. The display included a Glock semi-automatic pistol with 105 rounds, a samurai sword, nine extendable batons, bottles of pepper spray and knives. Police added that 11 people have been taken into custody. Officers were called to retrieve additional dangerous items found among the debris. Riot police in Hong Kong battled with the pro-democracy protestors at different varsity campuses and brought to complete halt the city's upscale business hub on November 12. It was considered to be one of the most violent phases of unrest seen in more than five months of widespread protests. The recent violence sparked on December 2 when a police officer shot a protestor on Monday and a man was set on fire in the neighboring district.

