Hong Kong: Another Biggest Daily Jump Of 118 COVID-19 Cases Amid 'third Wave'

Hong Kong witnessed another highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases and one death on July 23, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,250. The health authorities announced that 111 COVID-19 infections in the semi-autonomous region were locally transmitted, urging the elderly and people with an underlying health condition to remain at home.

In the early phases of the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong did relatively well in containing the spread by aggressively tracing, testing and isolating patients while shutting down the borders. But the global financial hub has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the month, which has now been termed as 'third wave' of COVID-19 infections.

A spokesperson for Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said in a statement that COVID-19 situation in the city remains severe, urging people to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong as cases around the globe continue to rise. He urged the residents to maintain strict personal and environmental hygiene, which is key to the prevention of the virus spread in the community.

“On a personal level, members of the public should wear a surgical mask when having respiratory symptoms, taking public transport or staying in crowded places. They should also perform hand hygiene frequently, especially before touching the mouth, nose or eyes,” the spokesperson reiterated.

Exponential rise continues globally

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over 15 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 623,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States is the worst affected country with nearly 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,43,000 deaths.

India reported over 45,000 new cases of coronavirus and 1,129 deaths on July 22, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to over 12,38,000 and 29,861 deaths so far. It is the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, overwhelming healthcare professional across the country.

(Image: AP)