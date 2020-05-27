Hong Kong's China National Anthem Bill Aims To Legislate 'respect', Triggers Protests

Amid growing concerns over the threat to Hong Kong’s higher degree of autonomy, the city’s legislature held a second reading of a controversial bill that would criminalise the disrespect of China’s national anthem. The administration reportedly deployed riot police outside Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to disperse the protesters who took to the streets against the latest bill.

The National Anthem Bill provides for a jail term of up to three years and/or fines of up to $6,450 if a person is found guilty of disrespecting China’s national anthem. Months-long pro-democracy protests against the increasing interference of Beijing in Hong Kong’s internal affairs has prompted China and the local administration to push the bill.

The bill directs individuals and organisations to respect and dignify the national anthem and play it on “appropriate occasions”. It also orders schools to teach history and etiquette to the students while singing the anthem. The Chinese national anthem was booed by anti-government voices at several public events including football matches.

Controversial laws

The residents have been separately protesting against a national security law presented by the National People’s Congress (NPC) which aims at “establishing and improving” the legal system of Hong Kong to “safeguard national security”. The United States, Britain, the European Union, and other countries have raised concerns over the proposed legislation.

However, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has urged residents to wait for the details of the proposed legislation saying it would not affect the city’s rights and freedoms. During a regular weekly press conference, the Hong Kong leader said that there is no need to worry about the legislation, without elaborating on how the higher degree of autonomy will be upheld.

Lam said that Hong Kong has always been able to uphold and preserve freedom of speech and expression and freedom to protest in the last 23 years. She asserted that it is the best thing to see the legislation and understand why Hong Kong needs it at this point in time.

