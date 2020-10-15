Houthi Rebels In Yemen Release Two US Hostages, Pompeo Commends 'tenacious Diplomacy'

The United States secured the release of two US citizens held hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen, apparently a part of a large prisoner exchange. Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker, and businessman Mikael Gidada were released from Houthi custody, said US officials on October 14. State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the remains of a third American, who died in captivity, are being repatriated.

Pompeo thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia for their diplomatic efforts in securing the release of hostages. The top US diplomat also commended the “tenacious diplomacy” of American embassies in the region who helped facilitate this release.

“Today’s news is the latest affirmation that President Trump remains committed to bringing every American held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad back home. This Administration will not rest until they are all reunited with their families,” the statement read.

The prisoner swap comes after more than 200 Yemenis returned from Oman after receiving medical treatment and were received by Houthis. A Houthi spokesman had earlier tweeted that the returning Yemenis included those who had been stranded or were injured and travelled to Muscat to receive medical treatment.

Conflict in Yemen

Yemen has been marred with internal conflicts for years in which the factions are backed by external forces like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In 2015, Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in the conflict on request of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and the continued fighting has caused disproportionate suffering for the civilians.

Over 100,000 people have lost their lives in the ongoing civil war and millions depend on international food aid, making it one of the biggest humanitarian crises. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had made an appeal for an immediate global ceasefire fearing a collapse of health systems in war-ravaged countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

