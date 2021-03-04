IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Meets PM Mahinda Rajapaksa During 2-day Visit To Sri Lanka

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria, on March 4, met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with Defence Secretary and Sri Lankan Air Force Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana. The meetings came as a part of Bhadauria’s two-day visit to the island nation which is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its Air Force. Bhadauria, who landed in Sri Lankan Capital Colombo in the wee hours of Wednesday, was invited by Commander of Sri Lankan Air Force Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana for the occasion.

Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria, CAS called on the Hon'ble PM of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, today. CAS reaffirmed IAF's commitment to enduring ties with SLAF based on historical bonds between the two countries. He also called on Def Secy Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at MoD. pic.twitter.com/wEMnxmlfjE — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 3, 2021

During his brief meeting, the Indian official discussed areas in the defence sector where Indo-Sri Lankan cooperation could be expanded. According to a statement by the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, the Air Force chief would be meeting other dignitaries too during his visit. He also witnessed a spectacular air show performed jointly by the air force of both countries.

CAS arrived in Colombo today on the invitation of Air Mshl Sudarshana Pathirana, Cdr @airforcelk to attend the 70th anniversary celebrations of SLAF. The Chiefs noted the progress of multidisciplinary professional exchanges & agreed to explore avenues to expand IAF- SLAF ties pic.twitter.com/hd5Bp0QiUv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 3, 2021

SKAT participates in the celebrations

IAF and SLAF, for a number of years, have been seen sharing space for diverse field interactions including operational exchanges and training. Ministry of Defence informed that the IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had taken part in an air display in Sri Lanka in 2001 for the 50th-anniversary celebration of the SLAF. An official statement issued by the IAF stated, "IAF & SLAF have seen active exchanges and interactions for a number of years in diverse fields like training, operational exchanges and through professional military education courses. IAFs participation in the 70th-anniversary celebration of SLAF is a further manifestation of the strong professional bonds that the two Air Forces share. The IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had earlier toured Sri Lanka in 2001 for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of SLAF."

Image: IAF_MCC/Twitter