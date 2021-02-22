Donald Trump Had Offered Kim Jong Un A Drop Home Aboard Air Force One 2 Years Ago: Report

Former US President Donald Trump had offered North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One after a summit in Hanoi 2 years ago, claims a new documentary by BBC. It further informed that despite Trump's invite, no further substantive progress was made, with the peace process deadlocked after the pair's meeting in Hanoi broke up over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

Reports: Trump had offered a ride to North Korea leader

If Kim had accepted Donald Trump's offer, it would have put the North Korean leader and some of his entourage inside the then US President's official aircraft and seeing that aircraft entering North Korean airspace would have caused multiple security issues.

Matthew Pottinger, the top Asia expert on Trump's National Security Council had said, "President Trump offered Kim a lift home on Air Force One. The President knew that Kim had arrived on a multi-day train ride through China into Hanoi and the President said: 'I can get you home in two hours if you want.' Kim declined."

For his first summit with Trump in Singapore in 2018, Kim hitched a ride on an Air China plane, with Beijing keen to keep North Korea -- whose existence as a buffer state keeps US troops in the South well away from China's borders -- firmly within its sphere of influence. During the Singapore summit, Trump gave Kim a glimpse inside his presidential state car -- a $1.5 million Cadillac also known as "The Beast" -- in a show of their newly friendly rapport.

