IAF To Take Part In SLAF's 70th Anniversary Celebrations, Fighters Arrive In Sri Lanka

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), the IAF's fixed wing 'Suryakirans’ and rotary wing ‘Sarang’, along with Light Combat Aircraft reached Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday (February 27, 2021). The India Air Force (IAF) joined the celebration on an invitation from the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force- Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana. The Suryakirans, Sarang and LCA Tejas will participate in an Air Show at Galle Face, Colombo, to script another significant chapter in the traditionally strong IAF-SLAF ties from March 3 to March 5, 2021.

Ministry of Defence informed that the IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had taken part in an air display in Sri Lanka in 2001 for the 50th-anniversary celebration of the SLAF. IAF and SLAF, for a number of years, have been seen sharing space for diverse field interactions including operational exchanges and training.

An official statement issued by the IAF stated, "IAF & SLAF have seen active exchanges and interactions for a number of years in diverse fields like training, operational exchanges and through professional military education courses. IAFs participation in the 70th-anniversary celebration of SLAF is a further manifestation of the strong professional bonds that the two Air Forces share. The IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had earlier toured Sri Lanka in 2001 for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of SLAF."

Last week, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited Bangladesh where he met senior officials of the neighbouring country's air force. IAF Chief also visited the key operational bases of Bangladesh. Also, Earlier this month, Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat represented his country at the Chiefs' of Air Staff Conclave 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. In the conclave, Bangladesh Air Chief led a delegation to Aero India 2021.

