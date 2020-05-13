ICCR Releases New Song 'United We Fight' To Strengthen India's Fight Against COVID-19

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has launched a new song to help people stay united and encourage them to think positive amid the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged havoc across the world. The song 'United We Fight' is written and composed by Joe Alvares and is sung by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome, and Samira. The music is created by Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya, and Ustad Faisal Qureshi.

"United We Fight is a rendition weaving English lyrics into the notes and beats of Indian classical music, spreading the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," ICCR said in a post on Twitter. As per ICCR, the song is meant for an international audience and is created to carry India's message of hope and resilience to the world. The 3.33 minutes long song features the above-mentioned singers and composers who shot their individual parts from the confinement of their homes which was later created into one single video.

1/4 In our joint efforts to inspire and strengthen India’s fight against #COVID19, ICCR brings out a motivational song titled “United We Fight”. The song is to help people stay united & ignite hope in the hearts of people and encourage them to think positive in these tough times. pic.twitter.com/0QgQ6B6102 — ICCR (@ICCR_Delhi) May 12, 2020

According to figures by worldometer website, India has recorded 74,243 Coronavirus cases so far, of which 2,415 people have lost their lives. There are currently 47,408 active cases in the country, while 24,420 have been treated successfully. Meanwhile, the worldwide infections tally stands above 4.33 million with more than 2,92,000 deaths to date.

(Image Credit: @ICCR_Delhi)