Did Iceland Declare 'All Religions Are Mental Disorders'? Satirical News Stirs Controversy

In a stunning claim made by an American website, Patheos, it was revealed that Iceland’s Parliament has voted to declare all religions as 'psychological disorders'. This move reportedly came after Althing (Iceland's national and world's oldest surviving Parliament) in 2017 voted to place mental health warnings on all bibles and ban American televangelists. However, soon after the story broke out, another website discovered that the news was entirely false.

Did Iceland's Parliament vote to declare religions as mental disorders?

Upon closer observation, it was discovered that the actual column was written by Andrew Hall and hosted on Patheos.Com which published articles about religion and atheism. Hall also took to Facebook to say that the column was satirical and humourous.

According to Hall’s column, Iceland’s Parliament voted in favour of the statute with only three lawmakers voting against it. The lawmakers who voted against it reportedly believe that the measure didn’t go far enough. The satirical piece of news also quoted an anonymous representative who said Iceland did not want to end up like the United States and Saudi Arabia. It further added that Andrew Kinard, an MP also gave a full-throated defence for why religion is a psychological disorder.

Meanwhile, netizens were also quick to discover that the news was fake. Many users were left in disbelief and bemusement while others took the opportunity to dish out hysterical comments. Read it here;

