Syed Akbaruddin Mocks Pakistan PM Imran Khan For Posting Fake News Video

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin on Friday, January 3, mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for posting fake news on social media. Akbaruddin took to Twitter and shared a video of the tweets posted by Khan and mocked him by calling out Pakistani officials as "Repeat Offenders." He also added a hashtag that said "#Oldhabitsdiehard".

Imran Khan's fake news

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan tweeted a video from Bangladesh claiming it as scenes of violence on Muslims in India. The video posted by Pakistani Prime Minister clearly shows Police personnel wearing a vest of Rapid Action Battalion, an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

However, after being fact-checked by the Uttar Pradesh police for publishing a fake video, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan deleted all the videos which he had claimed was 'proof of UP Police action against Muslims'.

The UP Police had pointed out that his video was from a 2013 incident in Bangladesh. Along with it, they pointed out the vests worn by the police bore the legend 'Rapid Action Batallion' and that the officers spoke Bengali as opposed to Hindi that is most popularly spoken in the northern Indian state.

Pakistan's attempt to corner India

Since the Balakot airstrike, Imran Khan has been trying to portray India in a poor light at various forums. He has attempted to peddle fake news on India's internal matters several times.

After the revocation of Article 370 and integration of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted a video, claiming it to be from the Kashmir valley wherein a skirmish broke out between the Armed Forces and local residents.

Imran Khan earlier while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly threatened India of another Pulwama-like attack. However, his attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue have failed consistently.

