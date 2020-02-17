The Debate
'I'm Only 6, I Can't Be Quiet': Child Writes Angry Letter To Teacher For Disciplining Him

Rest of the World News

Mother of a 6-year-old was summoned to a parent-teacher conference because of the content of a letter her son wrote to his teacher for disciplining him.

A 6-year-old boy’s angry letter to his teacher for punishing him for talking in the classroom has captured the attention of social media users. The letter was originally posted online by a woman named Jaquya Bradford who said that her co-worker got called by her son’s teacher because of a scathing letter he wrote to her.

Jaquya Bradford's co-worker was summoned for a parent-teacher conference to discuss the content of a grievance letter that her son scribbled on a piece of paper. According to the reports, her son Isaiah was talking during a lecture with a friend, and the teacher took away his money in order to discipline him.

6-year-old wrote a candid letter

The infuriated 6-year-old boy sat down to write an account of how he felt about the punishment in a candid letter, explaining how he felt about his teacher. “Dear Ms. Jones, I am angry of you because you took 25 of my Hummingbird Bucks all because I was talking to Conner, that’s no big deal”, read the opening lines of the letter.

Isaiah also explained that he was only 6-year-old and could not keep quiet all the time, and that his teacher was a “thief” for taking his money. He added that he “worked hard” for those bucks, and expressed his discontentment at the teacher. Netizens, who were both amused as well as surprised at the letter, said that he was quite expressive for his age. They also appreciated Isaiah’s brutal honesty. The letter has won several hearts on the internet.

