'I'm Only 6, I Can't Be Quiet': Child Writes Angry Letter To Teacher For Disciplining Him

A 6-year-old boy’s angry letter to his teacher for punishing him for talking in the classroom has captured the attention of social media users. The letter was originally posted online by a woman named Jaquya Bradford who said that her co-worker got called by her son’s teacher because of a scathing letter he wrote to her.

Jaquya Bradford's co-worker was summoned for a parent-teacher conference to discuss the content of a grievance letter that her son scribbled on a piece of paper. According to the reports, her son Isaiah was talking during a lecture with a friend, and the teacher took away his money in order to discipline him.

This lady on facebook said her coworker had to have a conference with her sons teacher because of a note he wrote. Y’all. Please read the note. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oksT80EwKv — Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) February 13, 2020

6-year-old wrote a candid letter

The infuriated 6-year-old boy sat down to write an account of how he felt about the punishment in a candid letter, explaining how he felt about his teacher. “Dear Ms. Jones, I am angry of you because you took 25 of my Hummingbird Bucks all because I was talking to Conner, that’s no big deal”, read the opening lines of the letter.

Isaiah also explained that he was only 6-year-old and could not keep quiet all the time, and that his teacher was a “thief” for taking his money. He added that he “worked hard” for those bucks, and expressed his discontentment at the teacher. Netizens, who were both amused as well as surprised at the letter, said that he was quite expressive for his age. They also appreciated Isaiah’s brutal honesty. The letter has won several hearts on the internet.

I would also like to point out that Isaiah has great handwriting to be 6 and can spell better than most adults. He has a bright future ahead of him. — Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) February 13, 2020

he's a better writer than trump — pfire☔#QueenOfPopCulture 🦅 #CivilWrites 🇺🇸 (@firefire100) February 15, 2020

This teacher doesn’t understand how a reward system works. He earned his hummingbird bucks. You don’t get to take them away. If he’s misbehaving, he doesn’t earn more bucks.

I agree with the kid. That is stealing. — ☘️ Laura ☘️🌊 (@SAHMvoter) February 13, 2020

Future Calvinist. Lol — Nikki is not THAT tall. (@CallMeNikkiMc) February 14, 2020

I admire the way he approached his predicament. 25 humming bird dollars is definitely way too much for talking to Conner! He’s displaying that he understands the act of compromise, and he probably doesn’t even know the word yet! He’s very observant, analytic and understanding. 👏 — Julez (@JulyaShimada) February 13, 2020

Let me tell you how badly I want to see that haircut LOL — Kasey (@bastylefilegirl) February 13, 2020

This is a man who would not take anymore — Yul Skinner (@Yul_Skinner) February 15, 2020

