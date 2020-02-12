When Ryan Reynolds Proved That He Is The Funniest Actor On Twitter

Ryan Reynolds is a popular Hollywood actor of Canadian origin. He is famous for movies like Deadpool, Green Lantern, 6 Underground, The Hitman's Bodyguard, etc. The actor is known to have an impressive comic timing and a great sense of humour. This humour is often a source of amusement for his fans on social media. Let's have a look at some instances when Ryan Reynolds made everyone laugh with his witty comments online.

Four times Ryan Reynolds proved that he is the funniest guy on internet

Ryan Reynolds purchased the Aviation Gin brand a couple of years ago. Since then the actor has been promoting the gin on his social media accounts with a hint of fun in the videos. Take a look at how he described the manufacturing process of his gin in the video below.

My secret is now Cage-Free. pic.twitter.com/gdmySvDK0W — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 13, 2018

Reynolds is gearing up for his upcoming film Free Guy which co-stars Jodie Comer. The actors have been doing the promotional rounds for the movie together. Ryan Reynolds posted a video of himself with his co-star Jodie Comer and one cannot watch the video without laughing. Check the video below:

The key to award show acting, is to act like you’re happy for others. #FreeGuy 👕 pic.twitter.com/wp7NEt3IHU — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 3, 2020

While doing promoting his Netflix original film, 6 Underground, Ryan Reynolds shared a video regarding the explosions that fans saw in the movie. His funny take on movie explosions will definitely put a smile on fans' face.

Where do they even go? pic.twitter.com/VQIIOaOQNS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 19, 2019

Ryan Reynolds is one of the funniest guys in Hollywood. While promoting his Aviation Gin through a video, the actor mocked the CGI malfunction that took place with Henry Cavill's moustache in the movie, Justice League. It will surely leave fans in splits.

