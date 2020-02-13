Jennifer Winget's Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Dogs

The year 2020 seems quite an eventful year for TV actor Jennifer Winget as she made her digital debut with the recently released series Code-M. Meanwhile, her TV serial Beyhadh 2 is also gaining immense love from the audience and fans. Apart from her career front, the actor is quite active on her Instagram. Here are some of Winget's Instagram posts that show her affection towards animals. ,

When Jennifer Winget was shooting outstation for Beyhadh 2, she met a street dog and was seemingly in love with him. She uploaded a series of pictures and videos of her playing with the dog. In the video, she says that this is Maya's (her character in Beyhadh) dog.

Jennifer Winget with her dog Breezer

Jennifer Winget has a Labrador Retriever as her pet dog. In this picture, she posed with her dog wearing a green jumpsuit and black quirky canvas. Take look at Jennifer Winget's photo.

During the Holi festival, the actor took a step towards helping the stray dogs getting infected by the colours. She posted an adorable picture, where she posed kissing her dog. Her caption gained thousands of views. Check out Jennifer Winget's caption supporting #SpareTheStray.

Jennifer Winget feels relaxed and calm with her dog, Breezer, proves this post. Here, in the caption, she explained how blessed she feels when her dog is around. Breezer lying on Jennifer's looks even more adorable.

Jennifer Winget considers her dog, Breezer a part of her family and friends. In this post, Breezer posed wearing sunglasses, along with a couple of Winget's friends. Jennifer Winget captioned the post as "Together is a great place to be when it’s these peeps! #weneedtodothissoon#friendsforkeeps#breezer."

Image Source - Jennifer Winget's Instagram

