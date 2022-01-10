In Afghanistan, Schools In Kunduz Province Closed Due To Political Violence: Report

Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, nearly 30,000 school students of the Northern Province of Kunduz region are forced to stay away from attending classrooms, TOLO News reported on Monday. According to local media reports, the education department cited the recent political violence as one of the major reasons that the schools and colleges are shutting their doors for students. While speaking to TOLO News, Mawlawi Ismail Abu Ahmad, head of the provincial education department said that the recent outbreaks of violence forced at least 30,000 school children from joining the classroom. He said that most of the schools are located in areas where clashes between the former security forces and the Taliban become a "new normal".

According to the local media outlet, Alchin Female High school was among one of the best schools in the region. However, the deadly clashes between Taliban forces and the former government lead to the destruction of the school building. The building is now under construction. The education department said that the war has squandered education opportunities for around 30,000 students. The department added that efforts are underway to make education available to all the children in the region. Notably, in December last year, the extremist outfit announced a new 170 member policy unit for the security and protection of educational institutes.

Taliban also imposed draconian laws on women education

It is worth mentioning the condition of the educational institutes have been under severe turbulence since the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government in August last year. Since then, schools, college students, and teachers have been protesting against the Taliban to resume the education institutes. They called the closing of schools and universities a matter of grave concern that said that it can deeply alter the future of learning for students in the war-torn country. "Education is the Islamic and legal right of female students and that no one could take this right from them. Taliban should give serious attention to it," a female protestor told TOLO News who was protesting against the Taliban's anti-female education policy. Apart from education, the Taliban also barred women from resuming their works.

With inputs from ANI

