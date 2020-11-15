In Egypt's Saqqara, Over A Hundred Ancient Coffins, Sacrophagi And Statues Discovered

At least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside and also 40 gilded statues in a vast Pharaonic necropolis were discovered south of Cairo, announced Egyptian antiquities officials. According to the reports by AP, colourful and sealed sarcophagi and statues which were buried 2,500 years back were displayed in an exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara. Khaled el-Anany, who is the Tourism and Antiquities Minister, said that the items which have been discovered date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty, which ruled Egypt from around 320 B.C. to about 30 B.C.

(Journalists gather around an ancient sarcophagus more than 2500 years old, discovered in a vast necropolis and Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, center, in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities speaks about an ancient sarcophagus more than 2500 years old discovered in a vast necropolis, as archeologists carry out an Xâ€ray visualizing the structures of the ancient mummy, in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(People look at ancient sarcophagi on display, discovered in a vast necropolis in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues south of Cairo. Image Credits: AP)

New Discovery

He further revealed that the artifacts would be moved to three museums in Cairo. These museums include the Grand Egyptian Museum that Egypt is building near the famed Giza Pyramids. According to the reports by AP, Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities told reporters that the Egyptian archaeologists found other “shafts full of coffins, well-gilded, well-painted, well-decorated”. Archeologists opened a coffin with a well-preserved mummy which was wrapped in cloth inside. Also, they carried out X-ray to visualize the structures of the mummy.

Egyptian authorities on June 1 reopened the famed pyramids of Giza after three months of COVID-19 induced curfew restrictions. The reopening of pyramids saw the presence of dozens of tourists excitedly clicking selfies in front of one of Egypt’s most ancient and iconic structures. In addition to the pyramids of Giza, the authorities also reopened the Egyptian Museum next to Cairo's Tahrir Square. The Egyptian government is hopeful that the reopening of pyramids will encourage tourists to visit the country despite the risks of international travel. As per reports, Egypt allowed international travel from June 30 onwards.

(Image Credits: AP)