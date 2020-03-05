The Debate
'Incredible': Iranian Doctors Dancing Amid Coronavirus Leave Netizens In Awe

Rest of the World News

Videos have emerged of Iranian doctors “dancing their stress away” in Iran where the confirmed cases of coronavirus are over 3,500 and more than 100 deaths.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iranian

Medical professionals worldwide are currently battling the deadly coronavirus outbreak on the frontline since it originated in late December in China. However, recently, videos have emerged of doctors “dancing their stress away” in Iran where the confirmed cases are over 3,500 and more than 100 deaths have occurred as of March 5. The short clips of medical officials in Hazmat suits and masks dancing to traditional Iranian music have taken the internet by the storm. While most internet users are saying that “God shall bless them” for doing their job amid the rising fear of epidemic over the easily spread fatal virus, some have also called it “Corona dance”.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 70 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit nearly 80,000 and more than 96,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 160 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,304. 

Dancing videos from China

Heartwarming videos have brought smiles to thousands of people on the internet amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus. The videos show Chinese medical attendants, doctors, patients sometimes celebrating the recovery of patients or relaxing after the end of their shifts. In one of the videos, the medical workers can be seen performing in front of a hospital in China's Anhui after the recovery of six more coronavirus patients. Soon after being shared on Twitter, the videos went viral and garnered a response of thousands. 

First Published:
