'Incredible': Iranian Doctors Dancing Amid Coronavirus Leave Netizens In Awe

Medical professionals worldwide are currently battling the deadly coronavirus outbreak on the frontline since it originated in late December in China. However, recently, videos have emerged of doctors “dancing their stress away” in Iran where the confirmed cases are over 3,500 and more than 100 deaths have occurred as of March 5. The short clips of medical officials in Hazmat suits and masks dancing to traditional Iranian music have taken the internet by the storm. While most internet users are saying that “God shall bless them” for doing their job amid the rising fear of epidemic over the easily spread fatal virus, some have also called it “Corona dance”.

Corona dance courtesy of the incredible doctors and nurses fighting the virus in #Iran! #CoronavirusOutbreak ht @amire_tanha pic.twitter.com/V13Idhh1Gy — Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) February 29, 2020

چالش رقص پرستاران و پزشکان بهترین اتفاق این روزهای سیاه است، بیش باد. pic.twitter.com/4p7mXnlx1C — رضا حقيقت‌نژاد (@rezahn56) March 3, 2020

🎥 چالش رقص درمانگران در بیمارستان های درگیر با #کرونا ویروس، این روزها در شبکه های #اجتماعی بازتاب فراوانی داشته است. pic.twitter.com/H7Qtbbm5vN — ♥سکوت شکسته♥ (@iran1999) March 3, 2020

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 70 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit nearly 80,000 and more than 96,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 160 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,304.

Dancing videos from China

Heartwarming videos have brought smiles to thousands of people on the internet amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus. The videos show Chinese medical attendants, doctors, patients sometimes celebrating the recovery of patients or relaxing after the end of their shifts. In one of the videos, the medical workers can be seen performing in front of a hospital in China's Anhui after the recovery of six more coronavirus patients. Soon after being shared on Twitter, the videos went viral and garnered a response of thousands.

#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/p27njb7evk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 25, 2020

May I have the pleasure of dancing with you? A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dance a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/k68gvMkM01 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 28, 2020

#China Video from #Wuhan Fangcang Hospital built in a few days to "quarantine" Wuhan citizens with mild to moderate #COVID19 symptoms.



Doctors are leading the patients dancing. Good mood helps patients recover quickly. pic.twitter.com/Wc8ggat9XQ — Lee (@2tVx5sVzGjyzo62) February 12, 2020

