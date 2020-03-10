'India And Afghanistan Have Been Victims Of Cross-border Terrorism By Pakistan': Experts

Pakistan was yet again called out for its zealous support for cross border terrorism as a foreign policy tactic in neighbouring India and Afganistan. Political experts and human rights activists denounced Islamabad for using terrorism as a tool for influence during an event held in Geneva on Monday.

The event titled 'International Seminar on Cross-Border Terrorism and Human Security' was organised by International Center Against Terrorism in collaboration with RADDHO and other NGOs, and was focused on ways to prevent trans-border and transnational terrorism. ICCT is a Netherlands-based independent think and do tank providing multidisciplinary policy advice and practical, solution-oriented implementation support on prevention and the rule of law for effective counter-terrorism.

READ | Five Rockets Fired Near Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's Oath Ceremony Venue In Kabul

Tool of foreign policy

Speaking at the event, Arif Aajakia, a human rights activist from Pakistan exposed how his country shelters various terrorist groups for its proxy war against India and Afghanistan. He held that cross-border terrorism is a cornerstone of Islamabad's foreign policy and has been involved actively in such acts for decades in India and Afghanistan.

"On the eastern side of Pakistan, in India, they don't promote but create terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Laskar-e-Jhangvi and Jaish-e-Mohammed, who commit terrorism in India. The same way, they created the Taliban, their proxy to wage a war in Afghanistan. So, you can have peace neither in Afghanistan nor in India, until you contain Pakistan and stop their cross-border terrorism activities," Aajakia said.

READ | Abdullah Declares Himself Afghanistan President As Ghani Swears-in For Second Term

Military backing to terror

He went on to highlight that the powerful Pakistan Army and its notorious spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is systematically involved in these cross-border terrorism activities. Arif Aajakia also held that Pakistan's civilian establishment, led by "puppet" PM Imran Khan, has regularly defended and gave cover to such terror groups. The activist is currently based in London.

READ | ISIS Terror Suspects Nabbed In New Delhi's Okhla; Wanted To Exploit Anti-CAA Protests

Religious extremism

The speakers also laid emphasis on how Islamic fundamentalists in Pakistan are brainwashing civilians and instigating them to be part of "jihad" or holy war. Another human rights activist and Pakistan affairs expert Charles Graves gave the example of Balochistan, where he said religious extremism is being promoted by non-Balochis which is denying their local population their ethnic rights.

"We have to watch, what is going to happen in Pakistan now that there is a very close alliance with China which is bringing quite a bit of financial aid to Pakistan," Graves noted.

New Delhi and Kabul have accused Pakistan on several occasions for promoting terrorism from its soil to disturb the peace. Pakistan is already on the 'grey list' of a Financial Action Task Force, for financing terror outfits based in its territory.

(With ANI inputs) (ANI photo)

READ | Shopian Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Two Terrorists, Joint Operation Underway